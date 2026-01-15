Life Story: Samuel Joseph Grosso, 91; Known As ‘The Cookie Man’

Samuel Joseph Grosso passed away peacefully at his home in Somerset on January 13, at the age of 91, with his loving daughter by his side.

Sam was born in Orange to Andrea (Andrew) and Lucia Grosso. He moved to New Milford after marrying his beloved Sylvia, on September 25, 1960.

In his 20s, Sam served his country in Seattle, Washington with the Alaskan Communication Systems as radio operator during the Korean War.

After the Army, Sam went on to graduate from Montclair State College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education in 1959. He never ended up teaching but instead was employed for many years with the Essex County Welfare Board. It was during this time he earned a Master’s in Social Work. He went on to become a Field Office Manager, Personnel Officer and interim Director of the Office of Child Support. He was actively involved in assisting mothers in the welfare program when serving as Director of Amity Transitional Housing, a program for homeless welfare mothers and their children in Staten Island, NY.

Sam had a heart for others. He was a quiet man with a positive outlook and a smile that could light up a room. He was lovingly known in his Somerset Run community as the cookie-man. He developed a love of baking and enjoyed sharing his cookies at the clubhouse, especially with the ladies. Sam was a fierce competitor, whether it was playing bocce or a game of hearts. He enjoyed painting, horse betting, bowling, and later in life, writing short stories. A generous man with a big heart, Sam would help anyone in need.

Sam’s most notable characteristic was the deep and steadfast love he had for his family. He was the turkey-carver at Thanksgiving gatherings or the dishwasher at Christmas time. He took over the role of saying grace at our large family gatherings when his beloved mother, Lucia, passed away. He adored his granddaughters and was generous with his time, teaching them to paint or hunt for seashells at the shore. He loved watching them dance or play volleyball.

Sam was predeceased by his loving wife, Sylvia, and his late sister, Kathleen.

He is survived by his son, John Grosso; his daughter, Maria-Lisa LoCicero and his favorite son-in-law, Steven LoCicero; his three beautiful granddaughters, who affectionately called him Da-Da, Jessica, Gianna, and Marissa, and his three siblings, his brother, Andrew Grosso, and sisters, Frances Kinsella and Rose Arloro. He also leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He left this world with his favorite saying forever etched in our hearts and minds:

“I love you more.”

For all his kindness, generosity and affection we are eternally grateful. Rest easy “cutie.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinsons.org

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments