Life Story: Marie Pierre, 56; Was LPN

Marie Pierre of Somerset passed away on January 8 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 56.

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, she moved to the United States in the early 1990s, settling in Florida before moving to Somerset in 1991.

She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for the Maxim Healthcare Services in Edison before retiring in 2018.

Marie was a parishioner of St. Peter’s Church in New Brunswick. She was also a member of the Haitian feminist organization Solidarite Fanm Ayisyen (SOFA).

She enjoyed watching television comedies, attending prayer services and most of all spending time with her family and loved ones.

She was predeceased by her parents, Primer and Marie Therese Joseph; and brothers, Gedeon Bonheur, and George Simon.

Surviving are her sons, Randell and Rudel Pierre; and sisters, Marie Nicole Chery, Ginette Joseph and Yola Louis all of Somerset.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. January 17 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. January 18 at St. Matthias Church, Somerset. All to meet at church.

Burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.

