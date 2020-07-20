Life Story: Margaret Snyder, 92; Worked For Rutgers University

Mrs. Margaret Snyder passed away on July 18 at the Gardens in Monroe. She was 92 years old.

Mrs. Snyder was born in Baltimore and has been a resident of Somerset since 1962. She was a graduate of Eastern High School in Baltimore and later in life received a master’s degree in education from Rutgers University.

She was employed for many years in various positions at Rutgers University and retired in 1990 as a Student Advisor.

She was an animal lover her whole life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed a good game of scrabble and time spent on the Jersey shore.

Mrs. Snyder was predeceased by her husband Fred in 1965. She is survived by her children Steven Snyder and his wife Isolde of Germany and Stuart Snyder of Somerset and her granddaughter Jessica Snyder.

Friends and family will gather from 9-10 a.m. July 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home and a funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville Maryland.



