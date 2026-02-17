Life Story: Kathleen R. Murphy, 96; Was Registered Nurse

Kathleen R. Murphy of Somerset passed away on February 14 at home. She was 96.

Born and raised in Bayonne, she lived in Point Pleasant, Robbinsville and Hamilton before moving to Somerset more than 12 years ago.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Bayonne Hospital, Christ Hospital and the Jersey City Medical Center before becoming a private duty oncology nurse then an Ombudsman/Registered Nurse for the State of New Jersey before her retirement.

Kathleen was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy! and Law & Order. She was also an avid reader who loved to chat, have her nails painted by her granddaughter and spend time with her family and loved ones.

Her husband, William L. Murphy, died in 1999. She is also predeceased by her brother, John McTague, and sister, Marilyn Nunn.

Surviving are her daughter and daughter-in-law, Catherine Murphy and her spouse, Marcia Munoz of Somerset; sister, Joan Massarelli of Bayonne; beloved granddaughter, Aliya Murphy Munoz, and her partner, Nicolas Walls; and many well-loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. February 20, with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Entombment to follow in Princeton Memorial Park & Mausoleum, Robbinsville.

At the request of the family, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Second Chance for Animals, 475 Demott Lane, Somerset, New Jersey 08873 or go to www.secondchanceforanimals.org.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments