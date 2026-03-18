Life Story: Eleonora Bentivoglio, 72; Dedicated To Family

Eleonora Bentivoglio, 72, passed away peacefully on March 16 at Morristown Medical Center.

Born on May 2, 1953, in Grotteria (RC), Italy, Eleonora was the beloved daughter of the late Natale Mazzaferro and Giuditta Mazzaferro (Oppedisano). She was raised and educated in Calabria, where she began her career as a skilled seamstress. In 1989, Eleonora immigrated to the United States with her devoted husband, Fortunato, and their family. They settled in South Bound Brook, where they resided for 15 years before moving to Somerset, where she continued to build a warm and loving home.

Eleonora dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker, taking great pride in keeping a beautiful and welcoming home. She found joy in gardening and cooking, especially sharing her passion in the kitchen with her granddaughter. She lovingly passed down family traditions, teaching her how to prepare zeppole and many other cherished Italian desserts.

Family was the center of Eleonora’s life. She treasured her time with her siblings, faithfully continuing their long-standing tradition of gathering for lunch every Thursday. She also enjoyed her trips to the casino where she spent many happy moments at the slot machines.

Eleonora was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fortunato Bentivoglio; her parents, Natale and Giuditta Mazzaferro; her brother, Cosimo Mazzaferro, and his wife, Giuseppina, and her sister, Maria Mazzaferro.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Francesca Bentivoglio. She is also survived by her dear siblings, Damiano Mazzaferro and his wife, Silvana; Salvatore Mazzaferro and his wife, Concetta; Silvana Mazzaferro and her husband, Angelo; Graziella Mazzaferro and her husband, Pasquale, and brother-in -law Antonio, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. March 20 at Gleason Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a..m. March 21 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. All are kindly asked to meet at the church.

Internment and graveside committal services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

On behalf of the family; Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Heart Association here.

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