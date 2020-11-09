Life Story: Doris Holden, 79; Former K-Mart Clerk

Doris Holden of Somerset passed away on November 6 at the CareOne of Somerset Valley in Bound Brook. She was 79 yrs. old.

Born and raised in New York City, she lived in Jersey City before moving to Somerset in 1976.

She was a homemaker for many years before working as a Receiving Clerk at Kmart in Somerset until she retired.

Doris was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Somerville. She also enjoyed needlepoint, cross stitching, watching television and most of all spending time with her loving grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Holden, Jr. in October 2019 and her son, Christopher J. Holden in 1969, as well her parents, Theodore & Carmen Sands, brother, William Sands and sister, Carmen Murray.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, William H Holden, III and his wife Anita; daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy & Robert Waltermire, Denise & Joseph Smith and Nadine & Brian Pitti; brothers, Sonny and Butch Sands; Sister, Dolores Dunne; and grandchildren, William H. IV (and his wife Kathryn), Stephen, Joseph, Briana, James, Christina, Alexis, Bobby, Samantha and Bryan.

She loved and was loved by so many nieces, nephews, and extended family & friends.

Funeral arrangements are being held privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset, New Jersey.

Donations in lieu of flowers in her loving memory can be made to:

The Delaware Valley Scleroderma Foundation In memory of Doris Holden,

or to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Somerville NJ 08876 at www.gslutheranchurch.org.

To donate directly to the Delaware Valley Chapter, mail checks to:

SFDV

385 Kings Highway North

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034



