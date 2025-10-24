In Your Opinion: Jan Brant For Ward 2 Township Council

By Mahesh Muchhala

As a fellow Canal Walk resident, I am proud to support Jan Brant for Franklin Township Council in Ward 2. Jan has been a tireless advocate for our community and a thoughtful voice for the kind of leadership Franklin needs right now.

Jan stands for smart development. This means growth that makes sense for residents. She has consistently spoken out against warehouse projects that threaten to encroach on residential neighborhoods, and she believes that new construction should be planned responsibly, with real attention to infrastructure, safety, and quality of life. She understands that progress should never come at the expense of the people who already call Franklin home.

She also cares deeply about healthy living for our senior community. Jan listens to the needs of residents in Canal Walk and beyond, from emergency response times to senior wellness programs. She’s a firm believer that Franklin’s seniors deserve to feel safe, connected, and valued.

When it comes to taxes, Jan believes in balance, ensuring that the township spends wisely, cuts waste, and keeps Franklin affordable while maintaining the services that make our town a great place to live. She knows that fiscal responsibility and quality of life go hand in hand.

Jan has not held elected office before, but every incumbent started somewhere. What sets Jan apart is her leadership, her passion for this town, and her proven record as a dedicated community advocate. She doesn’t wait for problems to come to her, but instead she goes out, listens, and works to fix them.

I have no doubt that Jan Brant will bring integrity, energy, and a genuine love of Franklin to the Council. On Election Day, I hope my neighbors in Ward 2 will join me in voting for Jan Brant: a leader who will always put our community first.

