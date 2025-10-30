In Your Opinion: Council Candidate Responds To Letter

By Jan Brant.

A recent opinion piece written by Deana Luchs included an incomplete quotation from my testimony before the State Legislature in Trenton on the negative impacts of warehouse proliferation in Franklin.

The article with my testimony can be found here: https://franklinreporter.com/state-assembly-committee-hears-of-franklins-warehouse-woes/.

Ms. Luchs quoted me as saying, “I’m not against warehouses.” That was only part of my statement. I said, “In today’s economy, it’s obvious that we need warehouses for economic commerce, and I am not against warehouses, if 1. They are placed in appropriate locations, away from schools and residential areas, due to the impact that these increase noise and traffic; 2. if the infrastructure from our township supports the warehouses, for example, do we have adequate roads to support the traffic, the 911 services, and fire services, and 3. if the concentration and number of warehouses combined do not pose a threat to the health and safety of our community, a measurement of the combined effects that all these warehouses have on our community must be taken into consideration. The health and safety of our community is in danger, and immediate action needs to be taken.”

This clarification must be made so residents can fully understand my remarks and my consistent position on this issue. What do I stand for? I care deeply about the health and welfare of our residents and want Franklin to be a safe, welcoming place for families and seniors.

I am fully retired now, so I have the time and commitment to listen and serve. I want to hear from the people of Ward 2. What do you need, what do you want, and what matters most to you? That is how I will guide my decisions, because this job is not about politics for me. I stand for all the residents of Franklin.

