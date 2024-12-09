Holiday Sunday Events Draw Crowds

Holiday celebrations in the township continued on December 8.

Early in the day, the St. Matthias School held its annual Christmas Craft Fair at the school.

Vendors of various ilks were brought together to offer their wares, while homemade goodies were available for lunch.

All proceeds went back to the school.

Nicole Pedicini, the fair’s new chairperson, said she made most of the food.

“Except for the pizza and hot dogs,” she said.

Pedicini said she was happy with the turnout.

Here are some scenes from the fair:

The day also saw the return of Sinterklaas to the township, after a year’s hiatus.

Sinterklaas is the Dutch version of Santa Claus. Legend has it that he notes whether children have been “naughty or nice” in his large red book. Children leave carrots or hay in the shoes as gifts for Sinterklaas.

Franklin’s Sinterklaas arrived at the Van Lioew-Suydam House on South Middlebush road atop a horse, as is the custom.

After dismounting and entering the property under two flower-laden arches, Sinterklaas took his place in his chair and received children one-by-one, going through his book and then giving them a gift.

The Franklin Reporter was there to document Sinterklass’s arrival:

Here are some scenes from the day:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments