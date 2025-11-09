Holiday Craft Market Set At Community Center

More than three dozen crafters and makers will showcase their wares at the annual Holiday Craft Market, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 22 at the Franklin Township Community/Senior Center in the Municipal Complex.

The event is sponsored by the Township Department of Parks and Recreation.

This free event is open to the public and will feature 38 crafters and makers showcasing unique handmade goods.

The Holiday Craft Market will offer a wide variety of items, including jewelry, home décor, holiday decorations, and much more, all created by talented artisans from the community.

In addition to the wide array of handmade products, Project Graduation will be selling prepackaged items to raise funds for the Class of 2026.

General event parking is available in the municipal complex. ADA parking is located in front of and on the side of the building.

Photos and videos will be taken during the event for promotional purposes. Attendance implies consent. With the exception of service dogs, animals are not permitted.

For more information, please contact Franklin Township Parks & Recreation at (732)873-1991, Option 4.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments