Hillcrest Elementary School Unveils Book Vending Machine

A variety of books await students.

Teachers and staff at Hillcrest Elementary School have another tool to use to boost reading among their students.

A new book vending machine was unveiled in the school cafeteria September 15 to cheers and applause from students, who did not know it was coming.

The machine was a gift from the congregants of Praise Presbyterian Church on Cedar Grove Lane, through a connection made by Board of Education member Bill Grippo.

The machine, similar to ones in use at Claremont Elementary School and Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School, will be used to reward students who meet a variety of criteria.

“We’re going to have different monthly incentives,” said Denise Solovay, the school’s literacy coach. “So one month … we’re going to tie it into attendance. We’re also going to tie it into (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports)” where students can trade their rewards for tokens to “buy” a book.

“We’re going to try to motivate students that way to focus more on effort in reading, focus on getting here every single day, and focusing on having the behaviors we expect the students to have every single day,” she said.

Solovay said the machine is a positive addition to the school because “it’s a novelty.”

“They’re getting a free book, which who doesn’t want a free book?” she said. “They’re going to want to earn that.”

The books offered will be changed regularly and are age-appropriate, said school principal Lorri Vaccaro.

Pastor Jeremy Kim, an associate pastor at the church, said the church regularly makes donation to area organizations.

He said that a congregant who is a Hillcrest teacher asked for a donation after the church made a donation to MacAfee Elementary School, again through Grippo, who was a principal there for many years.

“We announced that during the worship service announcements time,” he said. “So after that, one of the church members approached our committee” and asked for help for Hillcrest.

The church once again turned to Grippo, who spoke to Vaccaro and staff members, and the decision was made to buy the machine.

“I just want to thank the Praise Korean Church,” Grippo said. They have always supported Franklin in everything, especially in things I’ve asked them for. They just love our community.”

One of the first students to get a book from the machine was 4th Grader Nathan Brenes. His selection was “Captain America.”

“Because I like reading about people doing adventures,” he said.

Another 4th Grader, Zyan Matthews, chose “The Fantastic Four” as his book, because, he said, he wants to see their movies and read their books.

Both students said they thought the machine would help them to read more.

