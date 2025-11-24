‘Head-To-Toe’ Winter Clothing Drive Hosted By Danielsen

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen is once again hosting his annual Head-To-Toe clothing drive.

New or clean, gently used winter clothing donations for children aged 3-16 years are being accepted at his legislative office at 334 Elizabeth Avenue until January 16, 2026.

Recommended donations are hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, and socks.

For more information, call (732) 247-3999, or email asmdanielsen@njleg.org.

