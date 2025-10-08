FTPD Police Log: September 7 – 13, 2025

09/07/2025

A 40-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was picked from the Middlesex County Jail and transported to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A 25-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Hillsborough resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Apgar Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) removed all the lug nuts and two tires from the victim’s vehicle. The stolen property was valued at $300.

A 27-year-old East Windsor man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Veronica Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

Two Somerset residents were the victims of burglary and theft in the area of Regent St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered two unlocked vehicles parked in a driveway. A car key and $10 worth of loose change were stolen.

Two Somerset residents were the victims of burglary in the area of Fordham Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered two unlocked vehicles located parked in a driveway. The vehicles were rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Marcy St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Fordham Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $160.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Marcy St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle with the victim’s wallet inside. The suspect(s) used the credit cards in an outside jurisdiction. The vehicle was located a short time later, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 09/06/25 and 09/08/25 in the area of Darwin Rd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

Two Somerset residents were the victims of burglary and theft in the area of Marcy St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered two vehicles and stole $10 and a watch. The value of the watch was unknown at the time of report. One vehicle was unsecured, and the other had no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 09/07/25 in the area of Fordham Rd. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s trashcan from the front of his residence. The value of the trashcan was unknown at the time of report.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Marcy St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole a credit card. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Fordham Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $14.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the overnight hours in the area of Fordham Rd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $100.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Marcy St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Fordham Rd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Fordham Rd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Marcy St. The unknown suspect was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Marcy St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A 36-year-old Neptune man was arrested for hindering apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful discard of a hypodermic needle during an unwanted person investigation at a local hotel. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Regency Dr. during the morning hours. The victim was approached by an unknown male and female in a black vehicle. The unknown suspects switched jewelry they had with what the victim was wearing and fled. The suspects did not use force. The victim’s jewelry was valued at $16,000.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 09/06/25. An unknown male and female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $434.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the evening hours. The victim’s vehicle was stolen by a male when it was left running and unoccupied outside of a business. The unoccupied vehicle was located in our jurisdiction the same evening. Property valued at $300 was missing from the vehicle. The suspect has been identified.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 09/07/25 and 09/08/25 in the area of Marcy St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $10.

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted burglary in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the morning hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance pulling on the door handles of the victim’s locked vehicle. The suspect was unsuccessful in gaining entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 06/30/25 and 07/25/25. The victim was convinced by a woman online to invest in what he believed to be gold. The suspect provided a name of “Emily Thompson.” The victim wired $148,000 to three separate accounts provided by the suspect. The funds were converted to Bitcoin.

A 39-year-old Parlin woman was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. She exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $61. She was processed and released on a summons.

A Clifton resident was the victim of a theft on 09/06/25 in the area of Rt. 27. The victim’s vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect(s) during a transport to an auction facility located in Pennsylvania. The vehicle was valued at $38,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft while at a business in the area of Easton Ave. during the afternoon hours. The victim’s wallet was stolen from an unsecured gym locker. The suspect is believed to be a male who was acting suspiciously at the gym. The wallet was valued at $400.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Plymouth Pl. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package from a community mailroom. The contents were valued at $100.

A 40-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested by the New Jersey State Police for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD assumed custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A 26-year-old Somerset man was arrested for criminal attempt theft during an investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. Schank was caught in the act of theft by a patrol officer. Schank was processed and released on a summons.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $282. The suspect was identified and was later arrested for multiple shoplifting incidents.

