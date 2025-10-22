FTPD Police Log: September 21-27, 2025

09/21/2025

A 23-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

09/22/2025

A 53-year-old Somerset man was arrested for obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension during a suspicious person investigation. He also had several outstanding warrants for shoplifting from a business located in the area of Somerset St. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident reported suspicious activity on 09/19/25 in the area of Hexham Dr. An unknown male was observed walking through the reporting person’s unfenced backyard. The male appeared to be looking at the residence.

09/23/2025

A 39-year-old Newark man was arrested for DWI during a welfare check in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $477. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

09/24/2025

A 23-year-old Plainfield woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Grier Rd. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A 24-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Baier Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident reported illegal dumping on their property located in the area Bennetts Ln. An unknown female dumped several pillows and couch cushions in bushes located on the property. The female fled in a Honda CRV when she observed the reporting person watching her.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $60. The suspect entered the store with a lit cigarette and was asked to put it out. As a result, he threw the stolen merchandise at a wall causing it to break. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

09/25/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a theft during the morning hours. An unknown male stole a magnet unlocking mechanism for merchandise and exited the store. The device was valued at $50. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a grey sedan.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Kingsberry Dr. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect stole a light bulb from the victim’s outside light fixture. The suspect was observed fleeing the area in a silver Toyota Rav4. The light bulb was valued at $10.

A Somerset resident reported suspicious activity in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. during the afternoon hours. Two unknown individuals wearing all black were observed walking up the reporting person’s driveway and through the backyard. Patrol canvassed the area for the individuals with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted theft by deception. The victim received a text message from an unknown suspect claiming to be a representative of Wells Fargo. Shortly after, the victim received a phone call from an unknown female. The suspect advised the victim someone attempted to steal her savings. The victim was instructed to withdraw $15,000 from her bank account, place it in an envelope, and an employee from Wells Fargo would respond to her residence to retrieve the money. The victim realized it was a scam and contacted the FTPD. The victim did not suffer a monetary loss.

A Somerset business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $100.

A 57-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him at the Middlesex County Jail and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

09/26/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole $2,000. There were no signs of forced entry.

A 39-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. She exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $292. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

09/27/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of forgery. The victim was alerted to a withdrawal of $7,419 from his bank account. Upon further inspection, the victim observed a forged check that was issued to a “Jason Stinc,” which he did not authorize. The victim was in possession of the check and does not know the suspect.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments