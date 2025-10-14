FTPD Police Log: September 14 – 20, 2025

09/14/2025

A 26-year-old Somerset man was arrested for obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest during an unwanted person investigation at a business located in the area of Hamilton St. He created a disturbance at the business and failed to comply with officers during their investigation. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Premier Ct. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package from a common area of the complex. The contents were valued at $28.

09/15/2025

The FTPD assisted another agency with the arrest of a 31-year-old Iselin woman. She was operating a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Rt. 27 during the afternoon hours. She was charged with receiving stolen property and released on a summons after she was processed.

09/16/2025

A Delran resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Schoolhouse Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s gas spray paint machine, which was secured to a metal beam on a construction site. The machine was valued at $8,000.

09/17/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $35. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A 29-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for obstructing a highway, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, and throwing bodily fluid at law enforcement officers during a field inquiry in the area of Hamilton St. She was stopped while walking in the middle of the road in an intoxicated state. She refused to comply with the investigating officers and spit at them. She was processed and released on a summons.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of multiple shopliftings between 06/25-10/25. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at a total of $474.

09/18/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $35. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted theft by extortion during the morning hours. The victim met a female online by the name of “Joyce.” The unknown suspect posted the victim’s picture online along with threats and money demands. The victim did not suffer a monetary loss.

09/19/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted burglary and criminal mischief in the area Camner Ave. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance attempting to enter the victim’s vehicle by causing damage to the driver’s side door. The suspect was unable to gain entry. The damage was valued at $1,000.

09/20/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 09/17/25 and 09/20/25 in the area of Parkside St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s apartment and stole property valued at $300. There were no signs of forced entry.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $100. The suspect fled in a Toyota sedan.

