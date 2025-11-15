FTPD Police Log: October 12 – 18, 2025

10/12/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 10/10/25 in the area of Elizabeth Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s headphones from a sporting event restroom. The headphones were valued at $200.

10/13/2025

A New Brunswick resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Irving St. during the overnight hours. A witness observed four unknown males near the victim’s vehicle. One of the males produced a bat to break the vehicle’s windows. The suspects fled the area on foot. The repair was valued at $650.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 09/19/25. The victim contacted a roofing company that was later found to be “temporarily closed.” Prior to this new-found information two known males cashed checks valued at $10,820 for roofing work promised to the victim. The suspects disappeared after the checks were cashed.

10/14/2025

A Somerset business located in the area of Apgar Dr. was the victim of a theft on 10/08/25. The suspect loaded $15,000 worth of cable wires into a truck. The stolen equipment did not reach its final destination. The suspect is believed to be an employee of the company.

10/15/2025

A 33-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for obstructing the administration of law during an investigation in the area of Schoolhouse Rd. He refused to stop for an officer after a traffic violation was observed. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction in the area of Girard Ave. during the morning hours. The vehicle was unoccupied. The vehicle had a flat tire, damage to the door handle and ignition. The suspect(s) is unknown. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery.

A Somerset business located in the area of Belmont Dr. was the victim of a theft on 10/06/25. The business shipped product valued at $90,007 to a facility located in Texas. The shipment was never received by the facility. The last known location of the product was Bronx, NY. The suspect(s) is unknown.

10/16/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle, which was locked and parked in a driveway. The vehicle was valued at $7,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the morning hours. NJ Motor Vehicle Commission investigators were on scene and advised the VIN was altered. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief between 10/12/25 and 10/16/25 in the area of Franklin Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence under construction. The suspect(s) broke two windows and damaged sheetrock. The damage was valued at $10,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Henry St. during the overnight hours. The victim discovered his rear window down and upon closer inspection observed personal property missing from his vehicle. The property was valued at $396.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Amwell Rd. during the morning hours. An unknown male pushed an AC unit in to gain entry into the victim’s residence. Costume jewelry valued at $20 and $73 was taken from the residence. The suspect was captured on surveillance located within the home. The residence was unoccupied.

A 32-year-old Somerset man was arrested for defiant trespassing and an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during an investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He was previously trespassed from the business and advised he was not allowed on the property. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

10/17/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered a residence under construction via a window that was previously broken. Once inside, the suspect(s) caused damage to walls, doors, floors, cabinets, and appliances. The cost of repair was valued at $200,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 07/31/25. A family member discovered $27,000 missing from the victim’s bank account. The money was transferred into an unknown account, which was possibly the result of a scam.

A Somerset business located in the area Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $248.

10/18/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 10/04/25 and 10/06/25 in the area of Old Georgetown Rd. Two uninstalled windows were stolen out of the victim’s garage, while work was being done on her residence. The windows were valued at $2,300. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $50.

