FTPD Police Log: November 30 – December 5, 2025

11/30/2025

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 11/27/25. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $50.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 11/28/25. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $28. The suspect fled the area in a Lexus.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $355. An employee confronted the suspect in the parking lot, and he dropped the items and fled. The suspect was identified as a frequent shoplifter.

12/01/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, criminal mischief and criminal attempt in the area of Phillips Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke a window to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) damaged the dashboard in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was valued at $300.

A business located in the area of Veronica Ave. was the victim of a theft between 11/18/25 and 12/01/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole an EZ Pass from one of the company vehicles and accrued charges valued at $996.

12/02/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 11/28/25 in the area of Ulysses Rd. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $187.

A business located in the area of Randolph Rd. was the victim of criminal attempt during the evening hours. An employee received a phone call from an alleged employee of the company’s shipment department. The unknown suspect requested that the employee remove $500 from the register and deposit the funds into a provided Money Gram account. The employee was alerted to the scam while she was driving to deposit the money as instructed.

A 24-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of North Plainfield during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released after posting bail.

12/03/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 12/01/25 in the area of Holland Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $150.

A 68-year-old Old Bridge man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Old Bridge. He was processed and turned over to Old Bridge PD.

A 45-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by North Brunswick PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail.

12/04/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 11/14/25. The victim received a phone call from an alleged representative of Easy Loan. The unknown suspect was able to scam the victim out of $1,520.

A 24-year-old Fort Drum, NY man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of Fort Drum, NY. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

12/05/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal attempt in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke a window to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. Once inside, they damaged wires underneath the dashboard in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was valued at $300.

A 34-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A 33-year-old Iselin resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Woodbridge during a motor vehicle stop. The person was processed and turned over to Woodbridge PD.

