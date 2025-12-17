FTPD Police Log: November 16 – 22, 2025

11/16/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 11/12/25. The victim received a call from an alleged representative of E-trade. The unknown suspect asked the victim questions relating to his account. After the call concluded, $45,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s account. It appeared the money was transferred into an unknown account located in Atlanta, GA.

11/17/2025

A Flemington resident was the victim of a theft between 11/17/23 and 11/17/25 in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole both license plates off of the victim’s vehicle. As a result, the victim received toll violations that he was not responsible for. The plates were entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Martin St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) egged two of the victim’s vehicles. The damage was valued at $100.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Home St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole property valued at $530. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 09/13/25 in the area of Poe Ave. A male suspect was observed on surveillance stealing property off of the victim’s porch. The item was valued at $15. The victim is familiar with the suspect.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Shepherd St. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s package after it was delivered to the wrong address. The contents were valued at $99.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim reached out to Coinbase customer service after finding the phone number online. The victim relayed personal information to the alleged representative to get assistance with her account. The victim noticed $4,700 withdrawn from her account after the call concluded.

11/18/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 11/15/25 and 11/18/25 in the area of John F. Kennedy Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) keyed the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft and criminal mischief in the area of Berry St. The unknown suspect(s) stole two bikes belonging to the victim. The victim found them disassembled and some of the parts were missing. The bikes were valued at a total of $192.

11/19/2025

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of an attempted burglary and criminal mischief during the early morning hours. Three unknown males were observed throwing rocks at the windows/doors of the business. Entry was unsuccessful and the suspects fled in a white BMW. The damage was valued at $1,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 11/16/25 in the area of Parkside St. A male was observed on surveillance stealing the victim’s scooter. The scooter was valued at $4,279 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect was identified and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted theft in the area of Berry St. during the afternoon hours. The victim observed an unknown male steal a delivered package off of her porch. The victim gave chase and the suspect dropped the package. He fled the area on a bike.

11/22/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Ridings Pkwy. during an unknown timeframe. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s hunting chair, which was valued at $150.

A 63-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Rt. 27. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

