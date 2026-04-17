FTPD Police Log: March 15-28, 2026
April 17, 2026
Crime, Police Log
03/15/2026
A 33-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for disorderly conduct and outstanding warrants out of East Orange during an investigation at a business located in the area of Franklin Blvd. The resident caused a disturbance in view of others while at the business. After being processed and released on a summons, the resident was turned over to East Orange PD.
A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a theft during the evening hours. An unknown male purchased merchandise by presenting prop money in the amount of $400. The suspect stated, “Keep the change,” and fled with the items. The stolen merchandise was valued at $283.
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