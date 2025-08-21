FTPD Police Log: July 27- August 2, 2025

07/27/2025

A Garner, North Carolina resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Domino Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $3,250.

A Brookhaven, PA resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of New Brunswick Rd. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Easton Ave. during the morning hours. An unknown male entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $40 and credit cards out of the victim’s wallet. The suspect attempted to use the credit cards at a nearby business but was unsuccessful.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Domino Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered four of the victim’s unlocked vehicles. The vehicles were rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Crown Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Domino Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the victim’s vehicle by damaging one of the windows. Nothing of value was taken. The damage to the window was valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Pear Tree Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet containing credit cards and identification. The suspect attempted to use the credit cards at a business located in an outside jurisdiction but was unsuccessful.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Domino Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

07/28/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 07/25/25 and 07/28/25 in the area of Domino Rd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $60.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 07/24/25 and 07/25/25 in the area of Shelly Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates from his vehicle. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Elizabeth Ave. during the afternoon hours. The victim observed an unknown male inside of his vehicle. The suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $50. The suspect fled the area in a gray vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Elizabeth Ave. during the overnight hours. An unknown male entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $20. The same suspect came back several hours later and burglarized a second vehicle. The suspect stole $50 from the second vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Elizabeth Ave. during the afternoon hours. An unknown male entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Pierce St. during the overnight hours. An unknown male entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A 37 year-old Somerset woman was arrested for defiant trespassing after refusing to leave a community pool area. She caused a disturbance at the pool and was asked to leave several times by staff and patrol. Due to her refusal, she was placed under arrest. She was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Elizabeth Ave. during the daytime hours. The unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole $60 from within.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Pear Tree Ln. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $150.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Lewis St. during the evening hours. An unknown female stole a weed whacker valued at $175 from the victim’s yard.

07/29/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Ralph St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle door to gain entry. The steering column was also damaged in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was estimated at $800.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Village Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s jewelry, which was valued at $28,600. It is unknown when the theft occurred.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft on 07/28/25 in the area of Elizabeth Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole paperwork.

07/30/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Walnut Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect entered the victim’s residence by forcing entry with a pry tool. Nothing of value was taken. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Appleman Rd. during the overnight hours. The victim observed two unknown suspects running away from his vehicle. The victim checked his vehicle several hours later and observed his door lock damaged. The damage was estimated at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Ridings Pkwy during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s garbage can, which was valued at $30.

07/31/2025

A 24-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for lewdness as a result of an offensive act he committed while at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

08/01/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim sent $80 to a “George Picket” via Zelle as payment for a camera she purchased off of Facebook Marketplace. Once the payment was sent, the suspect began sending threatening messages asking for more money. The victim realized she was scammed.

A 57-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for a warrant out of New Brunswick and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office during a suspicious person investigation in the area of Rt. 27. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Jail.

08/02/2025

A Sayreville resident was the victim of a theft between 06/25/25 and 07/20/25 in the area of Somerset St. The unknown suspect(s) stole property from the victim’s storage unit. The property was valued at $650.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 07/16/25 and 07/18/25. The victim was contacted by a “Patrick Willis” who stated that someone was interested in purchasing the victim’s rental property. The victim sent the suspect $21,000 to complete the transaction. Afterwards, the victim realized he was scammed.

An East Brunswick resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Davidson Ave. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole property valued at $3,500 from within.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the vacant business by breaking a window. Once inside, the suspects deployed multiple fire extinguishers. The damage was estimated at $600.

An Ontario, CA resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Davidson Ave. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole property valued at $500 from within.

A Baltimore, MD resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Davidson Ave. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. Nothing of value was taken, however, a coin compartment was damaged by the suspect. The damage was estimated at $80.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Davidson Ave. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Weddington, NC resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Davidson Ave. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect rummaged through the vehicle and stole $4.

An Elmont, NY resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Davidson Ave. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole property valued at $600 from within.

An Edison resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Davidson Ave. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Ridgefield Park resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Davidson Ave. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect rummaged through the vehicle and stole $100.

