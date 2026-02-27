FTPD Police Log: January 25 – 31, 2026

01/25/2026

A Somerset resident was a victim of theft by deception. The victim was contacted by an alleged employee of the Morris County Jail. The unknown suspect stated he could help the victim’s family member if she sent $1,450. The suspect advised the victim that she was scammed once he received the payment.

01/26/2026

A 44-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. She was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

Patrol responded to a business located in the area of Franklin Blvd. on a trespassing complaint. Patrol conducted a field interview on a male who was known to be a frequent shoplifter and panhandler. The male was formally trespassed from the property without incident.

01/27/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Holland Dr. during the morning hours. The victim believed her ex-boyfriend stole personal property valued at $770.

A 41-year-old South River man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by New Brunswick PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $708. The suspect was stopped by an employee but fled prior to the arrival of patrol. The employee was able to acquire some identifying information from the suspect prior to her leaving.

01/28/2026

Patrol responded to a business in the area of Hamilton St. on a report of an unwanted person. Staff requested that a male be trespassed from the store due an attempted shoplifting. Patrol made contact with the male and formally trespassed him from the business without incident.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 01/22/26 and 01/28/26 in the area of Rachel Ct. The victim believed a family member stole personal property valued at $252.

01/29/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Baier Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A 42-year-old Edison man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

01/31/2026

A 46-year-old Plainfield man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Plainfield PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Reler Ln. during the evening hours. A male attempted to enter the victim’s residence and broke a window when he was denied entry by the victim. The suspect was identified and determined to be highly intoxicated. The victim was explained complaint signing procedures.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by extortion on 01/29/26. The victim and unknown suspect exchanged photos online. The suspect threatened to ruin the victim’s life by sharing the photos if he did not send money. The victim purchased $300 worth of gift cards and shared the serial numbers with the suspect.

