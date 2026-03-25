FTPD Police Log: February 15 – 20, 2026

02/15/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle, which was valued at $6,000. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was recovered in Philadelphia, PA a few weeks later.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Park St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the door handle of the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) damaged the steering column in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The value of the damage was unknown at the time of report.

02/16/2026

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a burglary and theft on 02/15/26. Two males and three females exited a van and used distraction techniques on employees. One of the female suspects entered a building off limits to customers and stole $5,000. The investigation yielded the arrests of two individuals several weeks later.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 08/28/25 and 02/16/26. The victim was contacted by an alleged representative of Publishers Clearing House. The unknown suspect advised the victim that if he made payments to charity, he would be eligible for a million-dollar prize. The victim sent a total of $258,940 to several suspects and never received his promised prize money. A family member of the victim discovered the scam.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft and criminal mischief in the area of Winthrop Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter from underneath the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $475.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 02/13/26 in the area of Barron Cir. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $79.

02/17/2026

A business located in the area of Davidson Ave. was the victim of theft by deception. An unknown suspect called the business and instructed an employee to deposit $692 into a Bitcoin machine to cover the shipping costs of a package. The employee completed the transaction and realized the phone call was a scam.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $42.

02/18/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Daniel Dr. during the overnight hours. The victim heard an unknown suspect on her front porch. The suspect stole the victim’s Ring camera and fled the area. The camera was valued at $129.

A Sparta business was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Executive Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered a construction site and stole equipment valued at $2,900.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for an unknown amount of merchandise. The suspect fled the area in a Toyota Prius.

A 38-year-old South River was woman arrested by South River PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to the Somerset County Jail after she was processed.

02/19/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Bolton Ct. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) removed the side view mirrors and gas pump cover from the victim’s vehicle. The hood was also scratched. The damage was valued at $1,200.

A 27-year-old Staten Island, NY man was arrested by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A New Brunswick resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Somerset St. during the afternoon hours. The victim provided a ride to a local business for an unknown female. During the ride the suspect stole wallets from the victim’s purse. The wallets contained $225 and documents.

02/20/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Somerset St. during the evening hours. The victim met an unknown male at a local business to purchase a phone from him. The suspect fled the area on foot with the phone after the victim paid him $500.

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