FTPD Police Log: December 14 – 20, 2025

12/14/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 12/08/25 and 12/14/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s jewelry and a coin collection valued at a total of $9,600. There were no signs of forced entry to the residence.

12/15/2025

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $100. A canvass of the area for the suspect yielded negative results.

A 21-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

12/16/2025

A 32-year-old Colonia man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Carteret during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of theft by deception on 12/15/25. A male used a fake $100 bill to purchase $23 worth of food. The suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

12/17/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Sapphire Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) wrote on the victim’s vehicle with white chalk. The value of the damage was unknown at time of report.

A motor vehicle that was stolen from an outside jurisdiction was recovered in the area of Rt. 27. The vehicle was found to be stolen after it was abandoned behind a business. The vehicle had damage to the steering column and a flat tire. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 39-year-old Somerset man was arrested for defiant trespassing during an investigation at a business located in the area of Veronica Ave. He was found to be at a business he was formally trespassed from on a previous occasion. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim received a fraudulent request via WhatsApp to assist a relative by sending money. The victim sent $180 via Zelle to an unknown suspect before realizing the request was a scam.

12/18/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole property valued at $3,300. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Phillipsburg resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole property valued at $129.

12/19/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Hempstead Dr. during the overnight hours. The victim observed three unknown suspects fleeing from his parked vehicle after they broke a window to gain entry. The dashboard was damaged in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was valued at $500. The area was canvassed for the suspects with negative results.

12/20/2025

A business located in the area of Davidson Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours. A male jumped the hotel reception desk and damaged property valued at $980 after he was confronted about checking out. The suspect was identified as a former employee.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 11/10/25 in the area of Irving St. A male stole the victim’s motor vehicle. The vehicle was valued at $11,000 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect is known to the victim.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Yaworsky Way during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole $400, and property valued at $200. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Buttonwood Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) cut a cord to the victim’s Christmas decoration. The damage was valued at $20.

A 25-year-old Somerset man was arrested for disorderly conduct after engaging in violent and tumultuous behavior in front of alarmed guests at a business located in the area of Davidson Ave. He assaulted an employee and refused to comply with officers despite the utilization of deescalation techniques. He was processed and released on a summons.

