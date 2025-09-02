FTPD Police Log: August 3-9, 2025

08/03/2025

A 37-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Long Branch during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 08/02/25. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $672.

08/04/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Oliver St. during the morning hours. A witness observed an unknown male inside the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken. The suspect fled the area on foot.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A male was observed on surveillance exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $272. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle. The suspect has been identified.

A 34-year-old Somerset man was arrested for outstanding warrants out of various jurisdictions during a welfare check. He was processed and turned over to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft on 07/27/25 in the area of Crown Rd. The victim observed an unknown male running away from his vehicle. The suspect had entered the unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $600.

08/05/2025

A 59-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset St. A patrol officer observed him exit the store without paying for merchandise valued at $7. He was processed and released on a summons.

08/06/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 08/05/25. The unknown suspect(s) withdrew $1,227 from her Zelle account.

A 39-year-old Highlands man was arrested by Hazlet PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 02/03/25 in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

08/07/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 06/18/25. The victim met the unknown suspect online before sending her $4,015 via Zelle for investment purposes. Once the suspect received the funds for the investments she ceased communication with the victim.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke the victim’s window vent to gain entry into her vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken. The window vent was valued at $50.

08/08/2025

A 45-year-old Spotswood woman was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset St. Patrol located her after it was reported that she exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $2. She was processed and released on a summons.

08/09/2025

A 31-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of East Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. She was processed and released after posting bail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 08/06/25 in the area of Holland Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s disability card while it was out for delivery. The suspect proceeded to withdraw $1,895 from the account.

