FTPD Police Log: August 17-23, 2025

08/17/2025

A 50-yearold Somerset man was arrested by Old Bridge PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 08/14/25 and 08/17/25 in the area of Goshen Ln. The victim’s license plate was stolen off of her vehicle. The suspect was arrested during a residential burglary investigation in an outside jurisdiction. He was driving a vehicle with the victim’s stolen license plate affixed to it. The suspect was charged accordingly by the outside jurisdiction.

A 41-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Jail.

08/18/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft on 08/17/25 in the area of Somerset St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle while it was parked at a local business. The suspect stole the victim’s purse and used the victim’s credit card at several businesses in the area. The purse also contained identification and $100. There were no signs of forced entry.

A 25-year-old Somerset residentwas issued a summons for eluding after failing to stop during an attempted motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation. After a brief investigation, the resident was identified as the driver. The resident was also issued a summons for the traffic violation, which occurred in the area of Rt. 27.

08/19/2025

A 46-year-old Trenton man was arrested for hindering apprehension and an outstanding warrant out of Hightstown Borough during a motor vehicle stop. He provided a false name to officers during the stop.

A 25-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick and the Middlesex County Sherriff’s Department during a disabled vehicle investigation. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 08/12/25 and 08/13/25 in the area of Crossfields Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 08/16/25 and 08/19/25 in the area of Holland Dr. The unknown suspect(s) keyed the victim’s vehicle and slashed the tires. The damage was valued at at least $1,250.

A 28-year-old Somerset woman was arrested by Manville PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to Somerset County Jail after she was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 08/17/25 and 08/18/25 in the area of Yaworsky Way. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package from the front door area of the apartment building. The contents were valued at $61.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 08/18/25. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $371.

A 25-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Bound Brook and East Orange during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A 31-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for hindering apprehension and multiple outstanding warrants. He provided a false name to officers during an assault investigation. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

08/20/25

A 39-year-old Plainfield man was arrested by Plainfield PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Manville resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Millstone Rd. during the overnight hours. The victim’s dirt bike was stolen from a rear yard. The bike was valued at $3,000. It was entered stolen into a national database.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $260. The suspect was identified by the business due to being a frequent shoplifter.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief on 08/18/25. Several juveniles were observed on surveillance damaging a fence along the property line. The damage was valued at $150.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 06/01/25 and 06/28/25 in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motorcycle, which was valued at $7,000. The abandoned motorcycle was located in an outside jurisdiction by the NJ State Police.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 05/13/25 and 08/12/25. The victim received a job offer to work remotely and proceeded to send the company large sums of money to keep his accounts in good standing. The victim transferred $415,300 under the assumption he could withdraw it at any time. The victim realized he was scammed.

08/21/2025

A 49-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A 38-year-old Staten Island, NY man was arrested by Montgomery PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

08/22/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft while at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s wallet which was left behind in the store. The suspect(s) used one of the victim’s credit cards to make a purchase at the same store. The wallet also contained identification and $20.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Sapphire Ln. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the contents out of the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $1,200.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of JFK Blvd. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package from a community mail room. The contents were valued at $105.

08/23/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A male exited the business without paying for merchandise valued at $343. The suspect was identified and is known to be a frequent shoplifter.

A 37-year-old Princeton man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle complaint investigation in the area of Rt. 27. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

