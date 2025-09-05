FTPD Police Log: August 10 – 16, 2025

08/10/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Home St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect(s) stole $10, and property valued at $150.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $200. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A 30-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for criminal mischief after causing property damage to a business located in the area of Hamilton St. The damage was estimated at $2,000. He was also found to have outstanding warrants out of multiple jurisdictions. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A known male and female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $123. They fled the area prior to the arrival of patrol. Complaint signing procedures were explained to the reporting person.

08/11/2025

A business located in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. was the victim of criminal attempt during the early morning hours. An unknown male and female suspect jumped the counter and opened the unattended cash register. The suspects fled the business without taking anything.

A Jersey City resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Camner Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) shattered the victim’s rear windshield. The damage was estimated at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, criminal mischief, and theft in the area of Camner Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke a small window to the victim’s vehicle to make entry. The suspect(s) stole $23 from within.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Merriewold Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered two of the victim’s unlocked vehicles. Property valued at $20 was taken from within.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $300. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A 54-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of West Long Branch. She was processed and released after posting bail.

08/12/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Clyde Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole property valued at $350.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Kuhn St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered two of the victim’s unlocked vehicles. The vehicles were rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering two of the victim’s unlocked vehicles. The suspect stole loose change valued at $25. The victim also reported property valued at $60 missing from an open garage.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Clyde Rd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief between 08/10/25 and 08/11/25 in the area of Conrad Way. The unknown suspect(s) broke the rear window of the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken. The window was valued at $250.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 07/29/25 and 08/06/25. The victim received a fraudulent notification from Amazon about a purchase. The victim called the number on the e-mail and was advised by the unknown suspect that her social security number was compromised. At the direction of the suspect, the victim transferred $68,900 into a BitCoin account. The victim realized she was scammed.

A 26-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Florence Twp. during a suspicious vehicle investigation. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A 53-year-old Rahway man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by the Union County Sherriff’s Department. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 08/07/25 in the area of Home St. An unknown male was observed on surveillance stealing a delivered package off the victim’s front porch. The male fled on a bike. The contents were valued at $80.

08/13/2025

A 45-year-old Paterson man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and turned over to North Brunswick PD.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Breakers Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief on 08/12/25 in the area of Blackwells Mills Rd. The unknown suspect(s) damaged a lock to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. Three credit cards and $60 were taken from within. The lock was valued at $100.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Biltmore Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of burglary and theft in the area of Biltmore Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole property valued at $200. There were no signs of forced entry.

08/14/2025

A 34-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Toms River. He was processed and turned over to Toms River PD.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Evelyn Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s dirt bike and ATV, which were stored in a rear yard. The dirt bike was recovered several days later in an outside jurisdiction. The ATV is entered stolen into a national database. The ATV is valued at $3,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft by deception. The victim received a fraudulent call from a local county jail with information about an acquaintance. The unknown suspect convinced the victim to send him $2,500 via CashApp as a deposit for the acquaintance’s ankle monitor. The suspected requested more money prompting the victim to contact the local jail. She was informed that the jail never contacted her and that she was the victim of a scam.

08/15/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary on 08/12/25 in the area of Windfall Ln. The male suspect was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. Nothing of value was taken. The suspect has been identified.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Hollywood Ave. during the early morning hours. Two unknown suspects were captured on surveillance causing damage to the side view mirrors of the victim’s vehicle. The damage was estimated at $2,400.

A 33-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Vetter Dr. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 4/03/25 and 5/13/25. The victim sent an unknown suspect $61,000 to invest in crypto currency. Once the money was sent to the suspect the victim could no longer access the account. The victim realized he was scammed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Green St. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) keyed the victim’s vehicle. A window was also shattered, and the side mirrors were damaged. Sugar may have been put in the gas tank as well. The damage was estimated at $5,000.

A 26-year-old Somerset man was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Manville during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

08/16/2025

A 29-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $64. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

