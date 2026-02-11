FTPD Police Blotter: January 11-17, 2026

01/11/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $200. The male is known to business as a former employee and frequent shoplifter.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Somerset St. during the evening hours. An unknown suspect stole a cell phone and bank card from the victim’s coat while it was left unattended at a business. The phone was valued at $500.

01/12/2026

A 57-year-old East Brunswick manas arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle check at a business located in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Browns Mills resident was the victim of a theft between 01/06/26 and 01/12/26 in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle, which also had a trailer attached. The vehicle and trailer were valued at $37,000. Both were entered stolen into a national database.

A 56-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Easton Ave. The resident was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

01/13/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Kee Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle. There was evidence of forced entry left behind at the scene. A few hours later the vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction in the area of Green St. The vehicle was unoccupied and had damage to the door handle and steering column. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 01/10/26 and 01/13/26 in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) tampered with the door handle of the victim’s vehicle in a possible attempt to gain entry. The damage was valued at $800.

01/14/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 01/13/26. The victim received a text about a charge and spoke to an alleged representative of Apple via phone. The unknown suspect was able to fraudulently obtain $15,000 from the victim’s bank account under the guise that her account was hacked.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 01/06/26 and 01/14/26 in the area of Constitution Way. The unknown suspect(s) scratched the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $500.

01/15/2026

A 50-year-old Somerset man was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants out of varying jurisdictions during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A 46-year-old Scotch Plains man was arrested for hindering apprehension and defiant trespassing during an investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He refused to provide his pedigree information to officers after he was found trespassing on the property. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, criminal mischief, and theft in the area of Somerset St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the victim’s vehicle window to gain entry. The damage was valued at $500. Property valued at $200 and $5 worth of loose change was taken from the vehicle.

A 38-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 01/13/26 and 01/14/26 in the area of Berry St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $2,400 and $200. An unknown juvenile male was captured on surveillance in possession of a portion of the victim’s property.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Shepherd St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $65.

A 26-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Springfield Twp. during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Beekman Rd. He was processed and released after posting bail.

01/16/2026

A 42-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A 39-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

01/17/2026

A New Brunswick resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief between 01/15/26 and 01/16/26 in the area of Runyon Ave. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the victim’s vehicle window to gain entry. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken. The damage was valued at $600.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 01/14/26 in the area of Reler Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The package contained medication.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt in the area of Liam St. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance attempting to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was unsuccessful due to the vehicle being locked.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Liam St. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. Nothing of value was taken.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments