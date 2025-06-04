FTPD Offers Tips In Light Of Bear Sightings

Submitted By The Franklin Township Police Department.

Franklin Township and surrounding communities have seen a rise in bear sightings. While bears typically avoid humans, certain conditions can increase the risk of encounters. Residents are urged to take precautions to stay safe and help prevent attracting bears to their homes.

Safety Tips to Reduce Unwanted Bear Encounters:

Secure attractants – Keep garbage, recycling, compost, etc. indoors when not being disposed of. Only place bins out the morning of pickup.

Remove food sources – Don’t leave pet food, bird seed, or grill scraps outside overnight. Clean BBQ grills thoroughly after each use.

Keep pets safe – Feed pets indoors and never leave them unattended in backyards. Always leash your dog—unleashed pets can provoke a bear.

Do not approach or feed bears – If you see a bear on your property, stay inside or in your vehicle.

Make noise – If outside, calmly make your presence known by clapping, talking, or singing. Avoid eye contact and back away slowly. Never run.

To report a bear sighting in Franklin Township, call the Franklin Township Police at (732) 873-5533.

