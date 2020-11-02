Franklin Woman’s Club Holds Online Auction

The annual Franklin Woman’s Club Tricky Tray fundraiser had to be cancelled this year, but the club developed an online auction in its place. (File photo).

The Franklin Woman’s Club is holding an online auction through November 8, as a substitute for the annual Tricky Tray that was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The auction features beautiful themed gift baskets, gift certificates to local businesses and more.

To visit the online auction, go to https://www.biddingowl.com/FranklinWomansClub.

“Rest assured we will be replacing baskets that are sold online now when we have our 2021 Tricky Tray event, which will take place one way or another,” Joanne Murset, who has been a member of the club since 1992 and has chaired the Tricky Tray for many years, said in a release about the auction. “People might be surprised to know that our club is spending about $180 per month to store many of the baskets, and numerous members also have baskets stored at home on dining tables. The online auction will help us to reduce some of that expense and allow members to have a holiday dinner.”

During its last club year, members raised enough money to provide 10 college scholarships of $1,000 each to deserving high school senior girls, $1,500 to the Franklin Food Bank, $500 to the volunteer Millstone Rescue Squad, and smaller amounts to local service programs, according to the release.

Club members are currently donating treats and personal care items to fill Christmas stockings for active duty military personnel, part of Operation Yellow Ribbon. “Our club is about service activities, giving as we are able at the local to international levels, education and advocacy, with friendships made along the way,” club president Phyllis Beals said in the release. “Unfortunately, due to the absence of Tricky Tray proceeds last spring, our charitable giving budget has been reduced, and it remains to be seen how many scholarships we can provide in June 2021.”

The club is continuing to meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in a zoom and phone-in format. The next meeting will be November 10 and the speaker will be Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella Spruill. Anyone interested in attending as a guest should email fwcmembershipinfo@gmail.com or call 732-844-9002. For more information about the online auction contact Joanne Murset at 908-227-7278 or jmurset@hotmail.com.



