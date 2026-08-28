Franklin Schools Chief Unveils Draft ‘Chain Of Command’ Guide

Schools Superintendent Jamil Maroun previewed a draft “chain of command” document at the Aug. 27 Board of Education meeting, a step-by-step guide that tells parents, students and staff whom to contact first when they have a concern and where to turn if the issue is not resolved.

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