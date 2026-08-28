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Franklin Schools Chief Unveils Draft ‘Chain Of Command’ Guide

August 28, 2026 Education, School Board

EXPLAINING CHAIN OF COMMAND – Schools Superintendent Jamil Maroun, sitting at his first Board of Education meeting, explains the draft “chain of command” document soon to be released to the public.

Schools Superintendent Jamil Maroun previewed a draft “chain of command” document at the Aug. 27 Board of Education meeting, a step-by-step guide that tells parents, students and staff whom to contact first when they have a concern and where to turn if the issue is not resolved.

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