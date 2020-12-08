Franklin Park School Staffer Is Covid-19 Victim; Overall School Cases Rise

A Franklin park school staff member died from the coronavirus as overall cases in the school district increase.

The staffer was a lunch aide in the school, the Franklin Reporter & Advocate has learned.

“I can confirm that a Franklin Park School staff member has recently passed away,” district spokeswoman Mary Clark said in an email. “Out of respect for staff and their families, the district does not comment publicly on personnel.”

Clark did not immediately answer questions about what measures are being taken by the district and school in light of the death.

The death comes as the district reported 10 additional coronavirus cases among students and staff between November 21 and December 4, bringing the total positive cases in the district to 28.

This is the school-by-school breakdown of coronavirus cases in the district, as of December 4:

Chart supplied by Board of Education.

This is a developing story.



