Franklin Food Bank Receives Help From County Program

The Franklin Food Bank was one of several organizations recently benefiting from the generosity of Somerset County residents.

The Food Bank was given a $1,558 grant through the Adopt-A-Family (AAF) program, which is sponsored by the Somerset County Board of Chosen Freeholders and participating local food banks.

The $1,558 came from more than $54,000 raised by the program. Donors were able to contribute to the food bank of their choice. In many cases, residents donated more than the requested $40, which would typically feed a family of four.

The money was used to help township residents in need have a Thanksgiving dinner, according to a press release about the program.

“The total amount of donations received through AAF is higher than ever before,” Somerset County Freeholder Director Shanel Y. Robinson said in the release. “We are extremely grateful to the residents who contributed to the program as we saw an increased demand from families in-need who were relying on food donations this year.”

Residents can continue to donate food by leaving non-perishable items in a bag marked “food” at the curb with their recyclables to be picked up on their regularly scheduled recycling pickup days, according to the release. The Somerset County Recycling Division will deliver residents’ donations to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County.

Also receiving donations through the AAF program were: Feeding Hands Inc., $4,654; The Food Bank Network of Somerset County $5,859; Hillsborough Food Pantry, $5,274; Reformed Church of Bound Brook Food Ministries, $2,413, and the Samaritan Homeless Interim Program (SHIP), $35,000.

