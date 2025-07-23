Franklin Cannabis Business Grows In First Half Of 2025

A GROWING SECTOR – Five of the township’s cannabis-related businesses recorded sales of at least $1 million in the first half of 2025. (File photo).

Cannabis-related businesses in the township generated more than $251,000 in sales taxes in the first half of 2025.

That translates to nearly $13 million in sales, and a Franklin cannabis industry on track to eclipse 2024’s valuation of nearly $20 million.

There are 14 operating cannabis businesses in Franklin, up slightly from the dozen that were in operation for at least part of 2024.

Cannabis businesses in Franklin pay 2 percent tax to the township on all sales. In the past, the Township has included the cannabis taxes in the budget’s general fund.

Five of the businesses reported sales of at least $1 million. Two of the businesses, Blue Harvest and Fresh Grow, are cannabis cultivators.

Here are the first half results:

NAME FIRST HALF SALES FIRST HALF TAXES PAID Silverleaf Wellness $2,808,804.16 $56,176.08 Fresh Grow $2,297,304.00 $45,946.08 Unity Rd $1,497,544.17 $29,950.88 Theo A Cannabis Co $1,172,019.00 $23,440.38 Bloc Somerset* $1,120,372.00 $22,407.44 Citi Roots $956,084.91 $19,121.70 Got Your Six $826,356.68 $16,527.13 Leaf Haus $629,969.31 $12,599.39 Herb’s Premium Dispensary $471,367.51 $9,427.35 Blue Harvest $273,588.07 $5,471.76 Sparkology Dispensary $204,198.84 $4,083.98 The Dispensary of Somerset* $191,049.60 $3,820.99 Timber 5 $62,795.05 $1,255.90 Garden State Natural Green $60,452.05 $1,209.05 Bleachers Dispensary** $0.00 $0.00 TOTALS $12,571,905.35 $251,438.12 Source: Franklin Township

Bloc Somerset and The Dispensary of Somerset did not report second quarter results, and Garden State Natural Green did not report first quarter results by press time.

Bleachers closed its store on Route 27 at the end of 2024, although the license is still active.

