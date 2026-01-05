Franklin 250 Kicks Off With ‘Conference On Horseback’

RE-ENACTING HISTORY – Re-enactors portraying General George Washington and Generals Nathanael Greene and John Sullivan at the “Conference on Horseback” January 4 in Kingston.

Several hundred people gathered along Church Street in Kingston on January 4 to witness an event that has not been seen in 249 years.

It was on January 3, 1777, on a hill in Kingston in front of what was the United Methodist Church building that General George Washington, fresh from his troops defeating the redcoats in the Battle of Princeton, met with several of his generals to plan their next move.

They had two choices: march on to New Brunswick to try and capture the city, plus the material and supplies held by British soldiers there, or head north, to Jockey Hollow in Morristown, for a winter encampment.

The choice was, of course, to head to Morristown.

The re-enactment held January 4 featured Washington and two of his generals, Nathanael Greene and John Sullivan, discussing their options on church street in front of the modern-day church.

The day also featured fife and drum, plus some re-enactors who took part in the Battle of Princeton commemoration earlier in the day in Princeton.

The event was presented by the Franklin 250 Committee and the Millstone Valley Preservation Coalition.

The next event sponsored by the Franklin 250 Committee is set for 7 p.m. January 10, the Salute to America musical and drama program at Franklin High School.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at this link: franklintwp.recdesk.com.

Following is a video with some scenes of the day, including the conference:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments