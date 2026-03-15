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FR&A Photo Gallery: Spirited Basketball At Medley March Madness Event

March 15, 2026 Featured, General News, Recreation, Recreation Department, Youth Center

‘SCUSE ME WHILE I SKY – The action was fast during the high school and middle school games at the annual Bruce Medley March Madness event at the Youth Center March 14.

Basketball was the order of the day March 14 at the Franklin Youth Center on Lewis Street.

The occasion was the annual Bruce Medley March Madness event, in which two teams each comprised of high schoolers and middle schoolers squared off for bragging rights for the year.

There was also a basketball skills competition, designed to test students’ footwork, dribbling, passing and layup abilities.

Included in the festivities was an awards ceremony, highlighted in the video that follows:

The day was sponsored by the Triple B Foundation, “founded on the premise that giving back to the community was the greatest honor of returning what was given to you,” according to its web site.

Following is an expanded photo gallery of the day:

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