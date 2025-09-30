Quantcast
Adopt a pet at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter

FHS Sports: Warriors Soccer Defeats Hightstown, 1-0

September 30, 2025 Boys' Soccer, High School Sports, Sports

The Franklin High School boys’ soccer team earned its second win of the season on September 29 with a 1-0 win over Hightstown High School.

The goals were empty until there was slightly more than two minutes left in the game, when Senior Jose Villalobos Sancho put one past Hightstown goalie Jason Matano.

Franklin goalie Shourya Patel recorded three saves in the game.

With the win, Franklin improves its record to 2-7 overall, and remains 0-7 in the Skyland-Raritan conference.

Here are some early scenes from the match:

