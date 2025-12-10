FHS Madrigals Receive Council Commendation For Rockefeller Center Performance

FRANKLIN’S FAMOUS – Members of the Franklin High School Madrigals show the commendations they were awarded December 9 by the Township Council for being named NBC’s “Star Choir” for 2025.

The Franklin High School Madrigals’ victory tour continued on December 9 when they received a commendation from the Township Council.

The Madrigals, performing under the name, GoldN’Blues Choir, was named the NBC 2025 “Star Choir,” which enabled them to perform during the NBC telecast of the December 3 Rockefeller Tree lighting ceremony.

Since their performance, the group has appeared at the Township Tree Lighting, and were also feted on December 8 at the State House and in the state Legislature.

The commendation notes that “under the extraordinary leadership and dedication of advisor Ms. Kiera Radvanski, a proud Franklin High School alumna, these talented students have demonstrated remarkable discipline, professionalism, and artistic excellence in both contemporary pop a cappella and traditional Renaissance madrigal music.”

The students named in the commendation were Alycia Pinckney, Renaldo Johnson, Cameron Freeman, Jeremy Cubias, Abigail Balda, Myles Cherette, Caitlín Mullen, Jordan Kinney, Aaron Holley, Joshua Esparra, Salma Robinson, Kaleigh-Jenne Welsh, Sarah Craft, Elimary Mendoza, Kaeyani Diggs, Aarav Patel, Analise Diaz, Jeremiah Watkins, Anthony Holley, and Praise Nnadozie.

“Each of these outstanding young people has worked tirelessly to perfect their craft and represent Franklin Township with excellence and pride,” the commendation reads. “We are immensely proud to call the GoldN’Blues our own, and we look forward to watching them represent Franklin Township on one of the nation’s most iconic stages.”

“I don’t know if you caught it on NBC December 3rd, but I had my TV on, waiting, not knowing when it was,” Mayor Phil Kramer said. “They had the time listed wrong in the guide, but I had enough people telling me, no, they’re coming up, they’re coming up.”

“It’s very exciting to see you guys,” he said. “It must have been exciting to be there.”

Mullen told those attending that the group has worked hard to achieve their success.

“I know everybody here has gone home, practiced as much as possible, come in with high spirits, even though we’ve had to do so, so many performances,” she said.

“But it has just been an absolute gift to be awarded such high prestige,” she said. “I mean, we got to sing at Rockefeller Center, so this is very awesome. I know that all of these people are going to go on to do great things, even if they’re not pursuing their career in music, and I can’t wait to see where they go.”

After the presentation, the group performed their arrangement of “Joy To The World,” which won them the Star Choir award.

“Thank you all for making Franklin famous,” Kramer said.

Councilwoman Kimberly Francois said it was “so wonderful to see the young people come here and see them on television.”

“They’ve seen them on commercials. I know they’ve been down to the governor’s mansion. They’re getting a lot of press.

“They’re putting Franklin on the map,” she said. “They’re showcasing all of our talent that we have here. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful thing to see that.”

“It was nice to have them there, here tonight, singing a cappella,” she said. “It’s just really, really nice. It makes my heart feel so good.”

“I definitely agree with the Councilwoman,” Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin said. “I think the young folks that sang just put that jolly feeling in you. You just felt that spirit.”

“I’m very happy that they’re from our town, and they’re representing us well,” she said. “So, this shows great work. Great work.”

Here’s a video of the evening:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments