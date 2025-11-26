FHS ‘GoldN’Blues Choir’ Named NBC ‘Star Choir,’ Will Perform For Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

Franklin High School’s GoldN’Blues Choir – also known as the Madrigal Choir – on November 25 was selected to sing for NBC’s broadcast of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” airing Wednesday, December 3 starting at 7 p.m.

The selection was made during the Kelly Clarkson television program. This is the fifth year that Clarkson, along with her band, Y’all, teamed up with NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 to select their annual “Star Choir” winner.

The group will perform “Joy To The World” during the annual broadcast.

In addition to winning the privilege of singing for the tree lighting, the Goldn’Blues group’s win also brought to FHS a $5,000 donation from NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47. The school and choir will also receive an additional $5,000 donation provided by Star Choir sponsor Bulova, who will also be gifting each student a watch.

“Our students have worked extremely hard to prepare these audition pieces and we are feeling so proud and excited about this win,” Kiera Radvanski, FHS’ Choir Director, said in a press release about the award. “The ‘Star Choir’ Competition has been the perfect way to blend our two diverse styles and introduce our new unique sound to the public.”

“For many of these students, this will be the first time they are seeing the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in-person and for them to get to perform under this iconic tree, in New York City, for a national audience, is truly beyond their wildest dreams,” she said in the release.

Schools Superintendent John Ravally said he “couldn’t be prouder” of the singers.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible GoldN’Blues vocal group and the proud Warrior tradition they embody,” he said in a press release. “Their performances are nothing short of inspiring. And behind their success is the extraordinary dedication of their advisor, Ms. (Kiera) Radvanski, an outstanding example of the passion and commitment our teachers bring to our students every single day.”

“Winning this competition exemplifies our district’s belief that every student deserves access to high-quality arts education,” said Cesar Rainho, the District’s Supervisor of Fine Visual Performing and Practical Arts. “Our choir’s achievement is not only a celebration of the extraordinary talent of our staff and students, but a reminder of how the arts give young people a voice, a community, and a platform to succeed.”

“Regarding the significance of the Madrigals, FHS senior, Myles Cherette, said it best when he said the Madrigals allow students to bring their diverse and unique voices to a group that works hard to make music at a high level and uses their musicality to spread joy to their community.” Rainho said. “They deserve to share their joy with a national audience, and we couldn’t be prouder.”