FHS ‘GoldN’Blues Choir’ Named NBC ‘Star Choir,’ Will Perform For Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

Franklin High School’s GoldN’Blues Choir – also known as the Madrigal Choir – on November 25 was selected to sing for NBC’s broadcast of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” airing Wednesday, December 3 starting at 7 p.m.
The selection was made during the Kelly Clarkson television program. This is the fifth year that Clarkson, along with her band, Y’all, teamed up with NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 to select their annual “Star Choir” winner.
The group will perform “Joy To The World” during the annual broadcast.
In addition to winning the privilege of singing for the tree lighting, the Goldn’Blues group’s win also brought to FHS a $5,000 donation from NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47. The school and choir will also receive an additional $5,000 donation provided by Star Choir sponsor Bulova, who will also be gifting each student a watch.
“Our students have worked extremely hard to prepare these audition pieces and we are feeling so proud and excited about this win,” Kiera Radvanski, FHS’ Choir Director, said in a press release about the award. “The ‘Star Choir’ Competition has been the perfect way to blend our two diverse styles and introduce our new unique sound to the public.”
“For many of these students, this will be the first time they are seeing the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in-person and for them to get to perform under this iconic tree, in New York City, for a national audience, is truly beyond their wildest dreams,” she said in the release.
Schools Superintendent John Ravally said he “couldn’t be prouder” of the singers.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible GoldN’Blues vocal group and the proud Warrior tradition they embody,” he said in a press release. “Their performances are nothing short of inspiring. And behind their success is the extraordinary dedication of their advisor, Ms. (Kiera) Radvanski, an outstanding example of the passion and commitment our teachers bring to our students every single day.”
“Winning this competition exemplifies our district’s belief that every student deserves access to high-quality arts education,” said Cesar Rainho, the District’s Supervisor of Fine Visual Performing and Practical Arts. “Our choir’s achievement is not only a celebration of the extraordinary talent of our staff and students, but a reminder of how the arts give young people a voice, a community, and a platform to succeed.”
“Regarding the significance of the Madrigals, FHS senior, Myles Cherette, said it best when he said the Madrigals allow students to bring their diverse and unique voices to a group that works hard to make music at a high level and uses their musicality to spread joy to their community.” Rainho said. “They deserve to share their joy with a national audience, and we couldn’t be prouder.”
“As the principal of Franklin High School, I am so proud of the dedication and professionalism that students in our GoldN’Blues vocal group have shown throughout this competition,” FHS principal Genesi Miles said. “We cannot wait to see them represent their fellow Franklin Warriors on the stage at Rockefeller Center.”
State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, a Franklin native, said in a statement that “As a proud graduate of Franklin High School, I was thrilled to learn that the GoldN’Blues student choir—also known within our Franklin community as the Madrigals—was selected from more than 100 entries as NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47’s 2025 ‘Star Choir’ winner.”
“For decades, this talented group has played an important role in bringing holiday cheer to events and venues both within our community and far beyond it,” he said.
“Congratulations to their choir director, Kiera Radvanski, as well as to the students and their families,” Danielsen said.
“This year’s ‘Star Choir’ competition we saw a record number of entries from our community, but Franklin High School’s GoldN’Blues Choir stood out,” Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York, said in the release. “They got us all into the holiday spirit right away and shined. We cannot wait to welcome them to 30 Rock next week for another memorable “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”
“The performance of the GoldN’Blues Choir will be a highlight of this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center broadcast,” Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47, said in the release. “They have earned the title of ‘Star Choir,’ bringing great energy and enthusiasm into their performance and making their local community proud.”
