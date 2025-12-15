FBI To Use FTPD Firing Range For Practice, Training

A 5-year agreement between the Franklin Township Police Department and FBI, through which the FBI will use the FTPD’s Route 27 firing range for practice and training, was authorized December 9 by the Township Council.

The deal was struck by a Memorandum of Understanding between the FBI and FTPD.

There will be no cash payment for the FBI’s use of the range, but agents will leave their ammunition brass behind, to be collected by the FTPD, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.

Franklin retains priority use of the range, according to the memorandum. The FBI will submit its training schedule no later than two weeks before the date of the requested use, according to the memorandum.

This is the first time the FBI and department entered into such an agreement, FTPD spokesman Capt. Vincent Wilson said in an email.

“There is no cost to the Township; instead, the FBI leaves behind spent brass casings from their training sessions,” Wilson wrote. “That brass is collected along with casings from our own training and periodically sold for scrap, allowing the Township to recoup a small amount of revenue at no additional expense.”

“In an era where public agencies are expected to do more with fewer resources, sharing the FTPD range with the FBI will strengthen the relationship between the department and the local FBI resident agency,” Wilson wrote. “This partnership will foster closer collaboration with special agents who have access to valuable investigative, analytical, and technical resources that can support and enhance FTPD investigations.”

The firi9ng range is located at 4393 Route 27, Princeton.

