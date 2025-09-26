End Of New Brunswick Road Bridge Work Delayed Another Month

BRIDGE REPAIR DELAYED – A deeper-than-expected water main is the reason the bridge replacement project on New Brunswick Road will now not be completed for another month.

Work replacing a bridge on New Brunswick Road will probably not be completed until the end of October, according to the Somerset County web site.

The work was supposed to have been completed by the end of September, but the discovery that a water main is deeper than originally thought has pushed the completion date back another 30 days, according to the site.

“The actual depth of the existing water main within the project limits was lower than the utility records indicated,” according to the site. “Design and construction changes were required for the water main replacement work, which required coordination with the Franklin Township Water Department. These unforeseen changes for the water main work delayed the project schedule for the bridge replacement.”

“Bridge Units and Precast Wall Segments have been installed and backfilled,” according to the site. “Reconstruction of roadway and coordinated efforts for both the water main and gas main installation work are in progress. Roadway construction activities are being accelerated whenever possible.”

The work, which began on August 18, is designed to replace the current two corrugated aluminum spans with a single span concrete arch, according to the plans.

The bridge, known as K0607, carries New Brunswick Road over Al’s Brook, just east of Cedar Grove Lane and the Cedar Grove Plaza shopping center.

New Brunswick Road between Cedar Grove and Wells lanes has been closed since the work began. Detour routes are posted.

“The existing bridge is in serious condition due to large deformations in the arches; these arches have been temporarily supported but further corrective actions are required,” according to the plan.

An open steel bridge railing will be installed, and New Brunswick Road’s alignment will be maintained, according to the plan.

The $1.8 million job, awarded to CMS Construction of Plainfield, was originally expected to take 33 days.

