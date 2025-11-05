Election 2025: Democrats Retain Council Seats, ‘Choose All Three’ Slate Wins BOE Race

WINNING SMILES – Board of Education member Nick DeMeglio with Jennifer Welch during the wait for school board election results in the Township Council chamber on November 4.

Democratic incumbents appeared to be on their way to re-election, and the “Choose All Three” Board of Education slate looked to sweep their race in the November 4 general election.

In other races, Franklin-based Democratic candidates for Somerset County Sheriff, Somerset County Surrogate, and the state Assembly’s 17th Legislative District also appear to have retained their seats.

All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Somerset County Clerk on November 19.

In the Township Council ward races, unofficial results as of 11:04 p.m. November 4 show:

Ward 1: Democratic Ed Potosnak with 3,673 votes, Republican Christopher Lezny with 1,225 votes.

Ward 2: Democrat Shepa Uddin with 3,743 votes, Republican Jan Brant with 2,088 votes.

Ward 3: Democrat Charles Onyejiaka with 3,351 votes, Republican Sophia Georges with 1,397 votes.

Ward 4: Democrat Carl Wright with 3,481 votes, Republican Benjamin Guy with 760 votes.

Ward 5: Democrat James Vassanella ran unopposed; he garnered 3,277 votes.

In the school board race, unofficial results as of 11:04 p.m. November 4 show that Jennifer Welch led all candidates with 13,089 votes. Her running mates Clara Wilson and Meher Rafiq garnered 12,620 votes and 11,424 votes, respectively.

The “Choose All Three” slate was endorsed by Nancy LaCorte, Ardamon Singh, and Walter Jackson, the current school board members who last ran under that banner, and who chose not to seek re-election.

Catherine Barrier earned 7,946 votes, while her running mates on the “Moral, Thoughtful Education” slate, Nita Villuri received 6,617 votes, and Martin Czebotar earned 5,867 votes.

Vassanella said that he appreciates “the support from the voters and the confidence they’ve put in me.”

“It’s been a big night for Democrats, nationally and statewide, but my focus, as it always has been and will continue to be, will be to serve the people of the Fifth Ward, the place I’ve called home my entire life, and I look so forward to serving the constituents and doing everything I can to make a better quality of life for them,” he said.

Wright said that he has been “in synch” with his constituents, and “I plan on staying in sync with everyone.”

Onyejiaka said that he was happy that he and his running mates could “share the dividend of progress.”

Uddin said voters want to know that their representatives are listening to them.

“When I’ve gone out canvassing, it was more for me not even canvassing, it was more understanding what their needs were, what are they looking for,” she said. “We’re not all perfect, but we’re there to build that team, work with our residents, and continue looking for that feedback.”

Potosnak said that he was “overjoyed with the support I received from voters for my reelection, and appreciate the work of our volunteers to share our record of honest leadership and commitment to continuing the progress on behalf of every resident of Franklin Township.”

“I’m going to fight the proposed unneeded dangerous Williams Transco pipeline compressor station project, preserve our open spaces and enhance our parks, ensure our paving projects keep up with the infrastructure needs, and the most importantly keep municipal spending in check,” he said.

In the Somerset County Sheriff race, unofficial results show Franklin resident and Democratic incumbent Darrin Russo received 75,861 votes, while his Republican challenger, Michael Manochio, received 53,192 votes.

In the Somerset County Surrogate race, unofficial results show that Democratic incumbent and Franklin resident Bernice “Tina” Jalloh received 73,474 votes, while her Republican challenger, Chris Corsini, received 54,093 votes.

In the state Legislative District 17 race, unofficial results show that Democratic incumbent and Franklin Resident Joe Danielsen garnered 43,218 votes, while his running mate, Kevin Egan, received 43,943 votes. Their challengers, Republicans Patricia Badovinac and Susan Hucko, received 13,958 votes and 13,853 votes, respectively.

In Franklin, Danielsen received 7,991 votes, Egan received 8,047 votes, Hucko received 2,932 votes, and Badovinac received 2,952 votes.

“We worked hard for the right reasons, at the right time, for the right people,” Danielsen said. “We want to send a message to the rest of the country: from Franklin Township to the White House, no kings.”

“This is a tidal wave victory for the Democrats,” he said.

Welch said that she hopes she and her running mates “get to do great things for the kids.”

“We complement each other really well and our skills complement each other,” she said.

“This has been an incredible, fun journey,” Rafiq said.

“I first want to thank the community,” she said. “My parents who have instilled on me the idea of if you want to see a change, you go do it. And I’m looking forward to working with the current board.”

Wilson said she was “so exhilarated and look forward to continue moving the district in a positive direction.”

“As this was my first time running for public office, I learned so much about the campaign and election process,” she said. “I’m grateful to my amazing running mates, Meher Rafiq and Jennifer Welch. I definitely could not have pulled this off without such wonderful teammates. My favorite part about campaigning was having candid conversations regarding our education system, which I hope to have many more of in the future.”

In the governor’s race, unofficial results show that Franklin voters overwhelmingly supported the eventual victor, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Sherrill received 8,297 votes, while Ciatarelli received 3,244 votes.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments