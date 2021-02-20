Quantcast

Danielsen Clothing Drives Nets More Than 1,000 Garments

Added by Bill Bowman on February 20, 2021.
Saved under Community Building
Members of Assemblyman Danielsen’s staff distributed some of the clothing to representatives from the Zakee Bowser Foundation. (Photo: Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.)

More than 1,100 pieces of winter clothing were donated to the annual “Head to Toe” Winter Clothing Drive sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.

Danielsen (D-17) delivered the clothing to the Zakee Bowser Foundation, Unity Square, and the Salvation Army, according to a press release.

Larger donations were made by the the Piscataway Elks, the Franklin Township Fire Safety Inspectors, and the Bound Brook American Legion, according to the release.

Members of the community also dropped off items, the release said.

“I want to thank the efforts of the great community partners that were able to ensure that children throughout the 17th Legislative District have the necessary clothing items for the winter months,” Danielsen said in the release. “While normally I host an annual backpack drive, we had to think outside the box to help the community due to the pandemic.”

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!