County Parks Open, But Use Common Sense

The Somerset County Park Commission is reminding park patrons that while parks such as Colonial Park are open, there are restrictions.

Patrons should maintain the CDC-suggested Safe distance of at least six feet, and should move over on trails when encountering other people.

Also, there is no access to bathrooms, entry onto playgrounds has been prohibited, and buildings have been closed to the public.

The Commission suggests park patrons do the following:

Make space for others on the trails. To protect yourself and other park visitors while on trails, visitors should warn other users of their presence when passing by. As others pass, step aside for them.

Go solo – or with immediate family only. Please visit parks with family members from your household or for solo activities such as dog-walking or biking. Follow carry-in/carry-out guidelines by cleaning up after your pet and taking any trash home with you.

Give yourself – and others – space. Do not gather in groups of 10 or more and maintain a six-foot distance from others at all times. If the recommended distance is not possible, go to another area of the park or visit the park another time.

Go before you go. As park restrooms are closed, please use the restroom before visiting a park. Do not attempt to open bathroom or other facility doors, which are locked.

Stay away from playground equipment and parks facilities. All playground equipment and all park buildings are closed to the public.

Follow CDC and state health recommendations. Visit cdc.gov and covid19.nj.gov for the most recent recommendations to protect yourself and others from spreading COVID-19.

Barring further governmental directives prohibiting same, the Commission will endeavor to keep its parks and trail systems open so long as doing so does not facilitate non-compliance with Governor Murphy’s Executive Orders. Should violations occur, the Commission will have no choice but to close its parks and trails.