Councilman Floats Idea To Help Stop Accidents On Hamilton Street

SOLUTION FOR ACCIDENTS? – Township Councilman Carl Wright suggested using stop signs and restricted parking on Hamilton Street to reduce accidents at two side streets.

A Township Councilman on January 27 floated an idea that he says could help motorists avoid accidents at two Hamilton Street intersections.

Councilman Carl Wright (D-Ward 4) said he’d like to install stop signs at both sides of Hamilton and Home streets, and Hamilton and Ambrose streets.

He’d also like to ban parking close to those corners.

“I’m trying to cut down on the accidents that happen on that street,” Wright told the Council. “You never know when a child is crossing the street. You don’t see anything because of the way the cars are parked.”

“It’s a recipe for disaster,” he said.

“First of all, when you come out of Home Street, there are blind turns,” he said. “So if you’re coming down Hamilton Street and you’re coming out of Home and there’s a car parked there, you won’t see it. So that’s a corner where you have all those accidents.”

“We’re going to contact the Traffic Division for Somerset County and coordinate doing this because the street belongs to the County because it’s their right of way,” Wright said.

