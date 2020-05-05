Coronavirus Update: Township Tops 1,000 Positive Cases

The township has passed the 1,000-cases mark for residents testing positive for the coronavirus, according to county health officials.

The Somerset County Health Department reported May 4 that 1,022 Franklin residents had tested positive for the virus, with 85 deaths attributed to it.

Those totals put the township’s mortality rate at 8.3 percent, slightly lower than the county’s 9 percent mortality rate.

The Somerset-Hunterdon county drive-through testing site will be collecting samples from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 5 and May 7.

To get your sample collected, you must be a resident of Somerset or Hunterdon counties, have a doctor’s prescription and have symptoms of the coronavirus.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



