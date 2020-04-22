Coronavirus Update: Total Cases Increase By 37, Deaths Increase By Four

The number of township residents testing positive for the coronavirus increased to 756 and the number of deaths attributed to the disease grew to 54, township officials said April 22.

The township Office of Emergency Management reported 37 new positive test results and four more deaths.

According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

For an updated case count of COVID-19 in Somerset County, please call 908-231-7111. For Somerset County specific updates, please visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/health.



