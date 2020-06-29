Coronavirus Update: No New Positive Test Results Or Deaths

There were no new positive coronavirus test results, or deaths attributed to the virus, among Franklin Township residents in the preceding 24 hours, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on June 29.

The number of township rfesidents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March remains steady at 1,282, and teh number of township residents’ deaths attributed to the virus stands at 129, OEM said.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time, due to the refusal of the Somerset County Health Officer to be interviewed.

There will be a free coronavirus testing clinic by Zufall Health, Franklin Township & Somerset County on Tuesday, June 30, from 9am – 4pm at Franklin Township Middle School — Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis St.

Call 973-328-3344 press 1 for COVID-19 testing.

New patients are welcome, insured or uninsured, documented or not. Priority will be given to underserved individuals, established Zufall Health patients and individuals without a primary care provider (PCP). Medicaid and Medicare will be accepted, and limited commercial insurance plans.

Free face masks will be available.

Test samples for the coronavirus will be collected from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 2 at the joint Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through testing facility at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

To be tested, you must make an appointment, be a resident of Somerset or Hunterdon county aged 5 years or older, must have symptoms of the disease and identification. Doctor’s prescriptions are no longer needed to be tested.

Residents can make an appointment by visiting https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com where they will complete a registration form. Residents without access to a computer can call (908) 237-7150.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



