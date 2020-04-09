Coronavirus Update: 363 Confirmed Cases, 16 Deaths

Another 40 Franklin Township residents have been confirmed to have the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, and two more have died from it, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on April 9.

That brings to 363 the total of township residents who have tested positive for the virus, according to the OEM.

The total number of deaths has been adjusted to 16, due to an erroneous report of one death, according to the OEM.

A map posted at 12:17 p.m. on April 9 by the Somerset County Department of Health sets the total number of coronavirus cases in the county at 1,279, but that number does not reflect all cases. For example, it under-reports the current number of Franklin cases by nine.

The map also says that 61 county residents have died from the disease.

According to the OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.