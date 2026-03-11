Civil Construction Program Graduates Commended By Township Council

Also honored were representatives from the Somerset County Action Program, which administered the grant, and Brenshirer Consultants, which provided the training.

Ten recent graduates of a civil construction course program funded by the Township through a COVID-era grant were honored March 10 by the Council.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.