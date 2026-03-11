Civil Construction Program Graduates Commended By Township Council

Ten recent graduates of a civil construction course program funded by the Township through a COVID-era grant were honored March 10 by the Council.
Also honored were representatives from the Somerset County Action Program, which administered the grant, and Brenshirer Consultants, which provided the training.
