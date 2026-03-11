Quantcast
Civil Construction Program Graduates Commended By Township Council

March 11, 2026 Township Council

ADVOCATING FOR THE PROGRAM – Ajah Daniels, a recent graduate of the Civil Construction Program, tells the Township Council that it should be continued.

Ten recent graduates of a civil construction course program funded by the Township through a COVID-era grant were honored March 10 by the Council.

Also honored were representatives from the Somerset County Action Program, which administered the grant, and Brenshirer Consultants, which provided the training.

