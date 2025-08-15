Car Vs Pole Accident Closes Part Of Amwell Road For 12 Hours

UTILITY POLE REPLACEMENT – A technician works on a replacement utility pole after a commercial vehicle drove into the previous one on Amwell Road.

Part of Amwell Road was closed for about 12 hours on August 14 after a vehicle drove into a telephone pole and electrical wires.

Police said the unidentified driver, a 58-year-old township man, was driving a commercial vehicle westbound on Amwell at around 8:43 a.m. when he apparently veered off the road, hitting the pole near Gary Court.

The driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment.

Amwell Road between DeMott Lane and Susan Drive was closed until about 9:30 p.m. August 14 for debris cleanup and pole repair, police said.

The Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau is currently investigating the factors that contributed to this crash, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at (732) 873-5533 extension 3236, or at robert.meyer@franklinnj.gov.

